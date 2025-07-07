Donkey, Elephant, Black Panther, and more: Musk-Trump spar over America Party, but US has more than 420 registered parties. Why don't we know of them?

Elon Musk America Party vs Trump: Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and US President Donald Trump, the world's most powerful person, are sparring over the Tesla chief's plans to start a political party. Trump called Musk's idea of ‘America Party’ ridiculous, while Musk is sticking to his plans, at least for now. While Republicans and Democrats dominating politics is not healthy for the world's oldest democracy, Musk's America Party would not be the first attempt to break this duopoly. Do you know that there are some 420 registered political parties at the state and federal levels in the US? Many of them are still active, but others are defunct. Let's take a look.

Why don't political parties other than Democrats and Republicans succeed?

There have been many attempts to form political parties for centuries, but let us focus on the 20th century onwards. But there are many structural barriers created in the American political system, making it impossible for third parties to make any significant impact in the US. These structural barriers include the winner-take-all election system and laws about ballot access. There have been many attempts to form parties in recent past, including Trump's own discussions after being defeated in the 2020 elections. Musk’s America Party has several themes similar to the Tea Party, which did not register as a political party. But their ability to change American politics has been minimal, or at best localised.

The Republicans and the Democrats: Who are behind the duopoly?

The Democratic Party was founded in 1828 by a group of politicians led by Andrew Jackson and Martin Van Buren. It is the oldest fully registered party in the world. The party has kept a centre-left and progressive stance. The Republican Party, known as the Grand Old Party or the GOP, was founded in 1854 by a group of anti-slavery activists, including Alvan Bovay and Horace Greeley. It started as an advocate for slavery prohibition. The centre-right party with conservative values, however, is more of a populist party now, particularly after Trump took over. His Make America Great Again or MAGA movement has played a key role in changing the ideological approaches of the party.

Smaller US political parties: Waxing and waning

George Wallace in 1967 started the American Independent Party, one of the earlier far-right parties, the conservative group is still active.

The Libertarian politician David Nolan formed the Libertarian Party in 1971. The party is still active, with one state legislator in Vermont.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, environmentalism took hold in the US, leading to the formation of Green Party. Founded by Howie Hawkins and other activists, the Green Party advocates environmental and social justice. It remains active though without national offices.

In 1992, Howard Phillips started the Constitution Party. The so-called 'paleoconservative' party is still active in some states.

One of the more noteworthy parties was launched by independent presidential candidate Ross Perot in 1995. His Reform Party was centrist, and advocated fiscal responsibility. It is still active but with minimal presence.

Communists, socialists, Black parties and progressives of USA

Left-of centre politics has been always active in the US, but with marginal success. The Socialist Party of America was founded 1901 by a merger between Social Democratic Party of America and Socialist Labor Party of America, who had split from the main party in 1899. The Communist Party USA was established in 1919 following a split in the Socialist Party of America following the Russian Revolution.

The Progressive Party, founded in 1912, by former president Theodore Roosevelt, was dissolved after 1912.

Progressive Labor Party was lanched in 1961 by former activists of the Communist Party of the USA. Its presence is minimal now. In Vermont, US Senator Bernie Sanders and local activists formed the Progressive Party (Vermont) in 1970.

Party for Socialism & Liberation, founded in 2004, is a Communist, anti-capitalist party, which has garnered around 85,000 votes in the last presidential election.

Working Class Party was founded by Michigan socialists in 2014 Michigan socialists.

There have been over a dozen African-American parties in the US, mostly defunct or marginally active. The most prominent among them was the Black Panther Party, founded in 1966 in Oakland, California. The party was founded by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale. Black Panthers also had a militant wing, many of whose members were arrested and prosecuted.

Other noteworthy parties

American Solidarity Party, founded in 2011, seeks a Christian democracy. Forward Party, set up by former Democrats and Republicans led by Andrew Yang in 2021, is a centrist party seeking election reform. It has two state legislators.