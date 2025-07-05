Elon Musk on Friday (Jul 4) revealed exactly how he planned to execute his explosive political idea: creating a third party to break the dominance of Democrats and Republicans. The tech billionaire revealed what appears to be a calculated two-step plan to seize unprecedented influence in Washington — all without ever gunning for the presidency. While Musk's so-called "America Party" might sound like yet another billionaire's political vanity project, according to the devious strategy shared by the SpaceX CEO on his platform, X, it may be a tactical design to become Congress's kingmaker. Here's all we know.

What is Trump's two-pronged plan?

As America celebrated the Fourth of July, Musk on X shared exactly how he would gain control of the US Congress. The tech billionaire once again floated the idea of a new third party called the "American Party" and even posted a poll, in his usual fashion, asking people if he should create a third political party.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!", he wrote, referring to Democrats and Republicans. "Should we create the America Party?" he posed to his followers in a poll, offering a 'yes' or 'no' response. The poll, which at the time this article was posted had only 10 hours left, already had 999,383 votes, with a whopping 64.2 per cent in favour and only 35.8 per cent against the idea.

Musk then revealed exactly how he would break the two-system party system's grip. "One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts," he wrote, adding, “Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people.”

But what does this mean? How will Musk's plan to take power from Trump's hands work?

