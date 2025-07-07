LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump dismisses Musk's newly-launched party: 'Ridiculous'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 08:45 IST
Trump dismisses Musk's newly-launched party: 'Ridiculous'
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 08:45 IST

Trump dismisses Musk's newly-launched party: 'Ridiculous'

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed former ally Elon Musk's launch of a new political party, calling it ridiculous. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos