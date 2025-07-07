/'Truth Social...never heard...': Musk hits back at Trump after 'off the rails' remark, reiterates need for his American Party, mentions DOGE

After United States President Donald Trump said that tech giant Elon Musk has gone 'off the rails', the tech giant asked, "What’s Truth Social?" and declared that he had never heard of it. In a series of posts on X, Musk is going all out to promote his American Party and has reiterated that Democrats and Republicans are the same parties with different names, as both increase the national debt of the US. He also asked about the need for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) if the debt ceiling is being raised officially under Trump's 'big beautiful bill.' Musk has maintained that the tax and spending law will increase the national debt in America and claimed that both the political parties - Republicans and Democrats - have done anything to decrease the debt.





Elon Musk launched the 'American Party' a day after Trump signed 'Big, Beautiful’ Bill' into law. He said that the party has been formed to challenge the 'uniparty' system of Republicans and Democrats. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he said in a post on X.

Trump calls Musk's America Party ‘ridiculous’

Slamming the tech billionaire in a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed Musk's American Party as "ridiculous" and said that his former 'buddy' has gone "off the rails." He said that the third party can create complete chaos and disruption in the United States. He further added that the country is already dealing with the chaos created by "Radical left Democrats." He insisted that Musk's rebellion stems from the Big Beautiful Bill's elimination of "the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate". "It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump-Musk breakup

The breakup in the bromance of Donald Trump and Elon Musk came days after the tech billionaire exited DOGE after serving the Trump administration in his second term and backing the US President throughout his election campaign, not only as his biggest ally but also as the biggest donor. The public fallout took an ugly turn when Musk claimed that Trump's name is in the ‘Epstein Files.’ A furious Trump called him ‘crazy’ and said that he is upset because of the ‘EV mandate.’ Musk went on to state that the POTUS would not win the election without him - a claim that the US president dismissed. Things cooled down between the two after Musk deleted the Epstein files tweet and apologised for his statements, saying that he “went too far.” Trump, in a reconciliation of sorts, said that he wishes the tech giant well.

The tussle reignited again last week with Musk's renewed campaign against Trump's 'big beautiful' tax spending bill as the bill was debated in the US Congress. Musk declared that the 'America Party' will be launched when the bill is signed. To this, Trump issued a threat of a DOGE investigation on Musk and spoke about his deportation. Trump said, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa." Musk responded that he is holding his temptation back to escalate the situation and instead credited Trump for announcing the possibility of a Gaza ceasefire. He also said that Trump's deportation statement against him was “just plain wrong.” He also warned other US lawmakers, saying “Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year."