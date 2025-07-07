/Trump confirms ‘UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters’ to be sent to various countries on Monday at THIS time

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jul 6) confirmed that he would start sending the first letters on tariffs and trade deals to several countries on Monday (Jul 7) as the deadline for the temporary pause on duties nears. Trump had earlier said he was expecting the first batch of letters to go out on Friday, the US Independence Day, but the date was pushed further. Shortly after the announcement was made, the president also threatened an additional 10 per cent tariff on any country aligning itself with BRICS. This comes as the intergovernmental organisation is holding its 17th summit in Brazil.

“I am pleased to announce that the UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters, and/or Deals, with various Countries from around the World, will be delivered starting 12:00 P.M. (Eastern), Monday, July 7th,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier, Trump had said that he had signed letters to 12 countries outlining the various tariff levels with the “take it or leave it” offers. He made the statement while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that the names of the countries would be made public on Monday.

Unleashing a global trade war, Trump in April announced ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs of a 10 per cent base levy rate and additional duties for most countries, some ranging as high as 50 per cent. However, the US president suspended the tariffs for 90 days, allowing more time for negotiations to secure deals. The deadline ends on July 9.

On Friday, Trump said that the imposed tariffs can even be higher than the earlier set percentage, ranging as high as 70 per cent, with most expected to go into effect on August 1.

“I signed some letters and they’ll go out on Monday, probably twelve,” Trump had said. “Different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs.”

The only trade partners to reach an agreement with the US are Britain and Vietnam. While the UK reached a deal in May to keep a 10 per cent rate with preferential treatment for some sectors, including autos and aircraft engines, Vietnam has managed to agree on 20 per cent tariffs from the earlier 46 per cent threatened by Trump.