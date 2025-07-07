/NO! Vaibhav Taneja is not treasurer for Musk's 'America Party': Tesla boss debunks viral claims, here's what he said

As Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on X that 'American Party' has been formed, a post on social media claimed that he has registered his party officially with the US Federal Election Commission (FEC). The screenshot of the filing stated that Indian-American Vaibhav Taneja, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Tesla, has been appointed as the Treasurer and Custodian of Records for his new party. However, in a post on Monday (Jul 7), Musk said that the filing is fake and no such filing has been made at the FEC. While there is no clarity on what Musk's plan is for his party and when he plans to file it officially, the tech giant is busy promoting the party, attacking both Democrats and Republicans.

Elon Musk said that the 'American Party' has been formed to challenge the 'uniparty' system of Republicans and Democrats, in a post a day after Trump signed 'Big, Beautiful’ Bill' into law. He wrote on X, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom." Slamming the tech billionaire in a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed Musk's American Party as "ridiculous" and said that his former 'buddy' has gone "off the rails." He said that the third party can create complete chaos and disruption in the United States. He further added that the country is already dealing with the chaos created by "Radical left Democrats." He insisted that Musk's rebellion stems from Big Beautiful Bill's elimination of "the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate". "It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning," he wrote on Truth Social. In response, Musk asked, "What’s Truth Social?" and declared that he had never heard of it.

Who is Vaibhav Taneja?

Indian-American Vaibhav Taneja is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Tesla. Originally from India, Taneja is a commerce graduate from Delhi University and a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Based in Austin, Texas, Taneja has played a central role in Tesla’s global growth and compliance strategy. He spent nearly 17 years at PwC, advising global clients on IPOs and financial governance, before moving to SolarCity, one of Musk’s companies. He joined Tesla in 2017 and rose through the ranks:

• Assistant Corporate Controller (2017–2018)

• Corporate Controller (2018–2019)

• Chief Accounting Officer (2019–Present)

• Chief Financial Officer (2023–Present)