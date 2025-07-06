/'Billionaire, Ex-Trump ally': Elon Musk’s new ‘America Party’ gets support from surprising allies: Here’s who wants in

Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political movement called the ‘America Party’, and two of his former critics have offered to help him get it off the ground. In a post on his platform X, Musk said, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.” He said the move follows a poll he posted on July 4, where 65.4% of over a million respondents voted in favour of launching a new political party. “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” he wrote.

The announcement comes after a public falling out between Musk and President Donald Trump, particularly after Trump signed his wide-reaching ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ on July 4. The bill includes major tax cuts and record-breaking immigration enforcement funding, a policy Musk once supported. Musk had previously donated $277 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign and worked closely with his administration through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But their alliance ended after Musk began criticising the bill for adding $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

Mark Cuban jumps in, despite past clashes

Despite being a frequent critic of Musk, billionaire Mark Cuban appeared ready to help. Cuban first reposted Musk’s announcement with fireworks and flame emojis, then followed up with a more direct offer of support. “I work with [Center for Competitive Democracy],” he wrote. “They will help you get on ballots. That is their mission,” he added. The organisation specialises in supporting third-party and independent candidates in gaining ballot access across the United States.

Scaramucci extends an invitation