/Trump signals US troop cuts in Italy, Spain amid rift over Iran operations

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, April 30, indicated that he was open to the “probability” of reducing US troop levels in Italy and Spain, rebuking both countries on their stance on US operations against Iran and their support for opening the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said, “Yeah, probably, I probably will. Why shouldn’t I?” This comes just after a similar remark made by Trump at another one of the US's traditional NATO allies, Germany.

Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible,” Trump told reporters. He further added that the US has been helping them with Ukraine, when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is primarily a NATO concern.

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Strained transatlantic capitalist alliance

The rift between US President Donald Trump and his NATO allies continues to widen as Spain has emerged as the vocal critic of the US-Israel operation in Iran. It denied access to its bases to the US for operations against Iran, enraging the Trump administration. Similarly, Germany, Spain, and the UK all opposed the Israeli death penalty bill for its Palestinian prisoners and also opposed Israel's expansion in the West Bank. The Transatlantic capitalist alliance was further in shambles when Georgia Meloni criticised US President Donald Trump's controversial feud and social media post on Pope Leo XVI.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the US is considering a reduction of troops in Germany following German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's dig suggesting that the US is being humiliated in the negotiations with Iran. This is not the first time Trump tried to scale back the US presence in Germany; he made a similar attempt in 2020, which was blocked by Congress. Germany has the largest military presence in the region at around 36,436 American personnel as of 2025. Germany has denied any concerns regarding the withdrawal of US troops, suggesting that the bases are vital to US security.