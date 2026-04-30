/Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks clarity on ceasefire after Trump- Putin call

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky sought clarity regarding the proposed Russia-Ukraine cease-fire following a "very good" 90-minute phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said that he welcomed a temporary truce following the April 29 call to mark Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in his Telegram post enquiring the nature of the discussion between Trump and Putin.

“We have instructed our representatives to contact the United States president’s team and clarify the details of the Russian proposal for a short-term ceasefire,” wrote Mr Zelensky. “We will find out exactly what is being discussed, whether it’s a few hours of security for a parade in Moscow or something more.” He added that Ukraine is seeking "reliable and guaranteed security" and a longer-term ceasefire. The US President Donald Trump told the reporters that a deal to end the conflict was already close and noted the change in the Kremlin's posture.

Trump said that Putin had “suggested a little bit of a ceasefire” and also expressed that he was ready to make a deal long ago, but it was “made difficult” to bring him to the table due to outside influences on the Russian President. But he did not elaborate on the nature or the specifics of the outside influence.

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Russia had previously announced a similar May 9 truce in 2025, to mark the victory of Russia over Nazi Germany and the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender in World War II. However, the temporary truce lasted only for three days and was not agreed to by Ukraine. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the call lasted more than an hour and a half and was "conducted in a friendly manner, candid and business-like". The long conversation had discussions about Iran and its enriched uranium, which Russia reportedly offered to handle.

Meanwhile, the Russian attack overnight killed one in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro and wounded dozens more in the southern port of Odesa. Ukraine, on the other hand, carried out a strike on industrial facilities inside Russian territory for a second consecutive day.