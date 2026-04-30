/ICE agent Jonathon Ross resumes duty as probe into Renee Good killing stalls

Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, US, has moved across state lines and is allowed to resume work, as the investigation into the murder of Renee Good has stalled. According to a report by The Daily Beast, Senior Department of Homeland Security officials have said that Ross has been shielded from any accountability process. 43-year-old Jonathon Ross is performing administrative and investigative duties, after officials have repeatedly stated that there was no cause for an investigation into Renee Good’s death.

37-year-old Renee Good was shot in cold blood during a Trump administration's ICE operation on January 7. She was shot in the arm, breast and head as she tried to drive away from a confrontation with the ICE agents. The agent could be heard muttering “f**ng b**ch” as he walked away from the spot. 17 days after Good was killed, Border Patrol agent shot dead VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, during the same Minneapolis operation. The killing triggered massive outrage and the ousting of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

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Investigation into Ross has been closed, according to The Daily Beast, which quotes anonymous sources, whistleblowers, and Senate Democrats. Ross was placed on administrative leave for three days and moved upstate. The report suggests that Ross was avoiding accountability due to bureaucratic red tape, as both ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility and the FBI investigation are waiting for each other to conclude their probes. This is in contrast to the Fox News report, which claimed both investigations were happening simultaneously. The FBI supervisor Tracee Mergen resigned on January 23 after she was forced to re-classify the investigation from a civil rights inquiry into Ross as a probe of an alleged assault on a federal officer.

Meanwhile, Renee's widow, Becca Good, is still waiting for their car, a red Honda Pilot, which was shot at by Jonathon Ross, reported Eyewitness News ABC. She filed a motion seeking the return of the car her wife was driving since officials have repeatedly stated there is no cause for an investigation into Renee Good’s death. US Vice President JD Vance said that Ross has "absolute immunity for his actions", and then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche also said, “there is currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation.”