US President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticised NATO allies' response to US requests in Iran and Ukraine, but elaborately praised King Charles, after his speech to the US Congress. He said that King Charles was "fantastic" and called him a “great friend”. At the same time, he said that even though the US did not need NATO support, he was just checking their willingness to provide support.

"I was very disappointed with the fact that when we called on them to give us a little hand, we didn't need it. I actually did it just to see whether or not they'd be there when we called on Nato to give us a hand with Ukraine, and in particular the most recent... we asked them to do certain things on Ukraine, and we also wanted them to do things with Iran," said Trump. During his visit the British representative of the crown called Transatlantic alliance “one of the most consequential alliances in human history”, urged against isolantionism and called for the continuation of the Anglophone hegemony through Global North dominance.

“I loved his speech yesterday. I watched it, and I loved his speech last night. Um, I don't know about my speech. I thought my speech was okay, too. But, uh, I thought he was--I think he's an unbelievable King and by the way, an unbelievable Queen. They are a great couple,” said Trump.

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Trump wants to withdraw US troops from Germany

Later on the day, in a post on the Truth Social Platform, Trump said that the US is “studying and reviewing the possible reduction of troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time”. This comes after the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz argued that the US was being outplayed in their negotiations with Iran. “The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skilful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result,” said Merz.

Merz reiterated that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was hurting Europe, even as the European oil giants like British Petroleum were posting huge revenue compared to many previous quarters. Mertz seemed assured that his relationship with Trump was "as good as ever”, but the president’s threat to withdraw US troops is likely to cause concern in Berlin and across Europe.