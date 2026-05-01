/Iran condemns Israel’s attack on Global Sumud Flotilla, calls it ‘piracy’ in international waters

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has strongly condemned the Israeli naval forces' attack on the vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla’s Spring 2026 mission. He called the Israeli attack on the vessels in the international waters an act of “piracy” and “terrorism”. Baghei said that the Sumud Flotilla was formed with supporters and human rights activists from across the world to deliver aid to one of the most horrendous humanitarian crises unfolding in Palestine. He said attacking the boat was not just an attack on the humanitarian mission but “a blow to human conscience and shared global values.”

Israeli forces boarded the vessels of the Flotilla almost 1000 kms away from Israel's territorial waters near the Greek island of Crete. Around 22 of 58 vessels were intercepted; approximately 175–211 activists were detained. Organisers called it an illegal attack on civilians in international waters. The activists were detained and taken to Ketziot prison, a facility often associated with the torture of the detainees.

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Baghei added that the transfer was accompanied by “humiliating and inhumane behavior,” which was further emblematic of the occupation of the Israeli regime and its violation of the basic human principle. He urged international communities, the United Nations, and countries across the globe to condemn Israeli action, hold them accountable and release the detained activists. 11 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brazil & Spain, condemned Israeli action on the Global Sumud Flotilla, calling it a violation of international law and demanding the release of detained activists.

Thousands of people took to the streets in major cities in Italy, in Rome, Milan, Naples, and Turin, condemning the Israeli action. Demonstrators called this “a declaration of war”, as the vessel was targeted far off the coast of Israel. They also criticised Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni for her unclear stance on Israeli occupation and urged her to recall its ambassador to Israel, and secure the release of those detained on the flotilla.