/Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, Indian tech workers to be hit hardest

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 19) signed a proclamation hiking the annual fee for H-1B visas to $100,000 (nearly ₹90 lakh), a move that could deal a major blow to Indian tech workers and the firms that hire them. The H-1B program allows American companies to bring in highly skilled foreign workers, many of them from countries like India. Now, every visa application will cost employers $100,000 a year on top of existing filing fees and salaries. "They (US-based companies) need workers, we need great workers. This proclamation ensures that America will now get good workers," said Trump as he signed the deal in the Oval Office on Friday.