Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, Indian tech workers to be hit hardest

Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, Indian tech workers to be hit hardest

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 20, 2025, 07:59 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 07:59 IST
Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, Indian tech workers to be hit hardest

Representative image: Indian passport on a US flag Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that imposes a new annual fee of $100,000 on H-1B visa applications. Here's all you need to know.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 19) signed a proclamation hiking the annual fee for H-1B visas to $100,000 (nearly ₹90 lakh), a move that could deal a major blow to Indian tech workers and the firms that hire them. The H-1B program allows American companies to bring in highly skilled foreign workers, many of them from countries like India. Now, every visa application will cost employers $100,000 a year on top of existing filing fees and salaries. "They (US-based companies) need workers, we need great workers. This proclamation ensures that America will now get good workers," said Trump as he signed the deal in the Oval Office on Friday.

Also read | 'Elect a rapist, expect to get fu**ed': Britons troll 'dick-tator' Trump, light up Windsor Castle with Epstein images

(More to follow)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics