/Trump boasts US forces blasted another boat with drug traffickers ‘en route to poison Americans,’ three 'narcoterrorists' killed. Watch

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 19)announced that US forces had destroyed another suspected drug trafficking vessel in international waters, killing three people on board. This is the third US strike in international waters in recent days. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strike took place somewhere in the US Southern Command's area of operations, which spans Central and South America and the Caribbean. He did not specify the exact location, though past attacks in recent weeks have been carried out off the Venezuelan coast.

Traffickers en route "to poison Americans"

According to Trump, intelligence confirmed the “lethal kinetic strike” was carried out on his orders and claimed that the boat was transporting narcotics "along a known narcotrafficking passage en route to poison Americans." He shared a video clip showing a speedboat locked in crosshairs before being hit by ordnance and bursting into flames.

He claimed that the boat belonged to a “Designated Terrorist Organization,” but failed to mention which. “No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike,” he said, adding, “STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!”

How legal are the US strikes in international waters?