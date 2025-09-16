/'We are hunting you': Trump shares shocking video of fresh strike on Venezuelan boat; reveals 3 ‘narcoterrorists’ killed. Watch!

President Donald Trump has announced a second military strike against a vessel in the Caribbean, which he claims was carrying Venezuelan drug traffickers.
Less than a day after warning he might strike again, US President Donald Trump ordered a new military assault on a vessel in the Caribbean that he said was carrying Venezuelan drug traffickers. In a post on Truth Social on Monday (Sep 15), Trump declared that three "narcoterrorists" were killed in the operation. "On my orders, US military forces conducted a SECOND kinetic strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists," he wrote, adding that no American personnel were harmed.
Trump described the trafficked narcotics as a "deadly weapon" responsible for poisoning Americans and said cartels involved posed "extremely violent" threats to US national security.
"BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER."
The strike comes days after a similar attack earlier this month, when Trump said US Navy forces killed 11 people on another boat allegedly transporting drugs. At the time, the White House said the vessel carried "massive amounts of drugs coming into our country to kill a lot of people."
Watch shocking video of the US strike on a Venezuelan boat in international waters here:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended that initial strike, insisting the targets were known cartel operatives.
But questions over legality and evidence are mounting. Amid reports that the US violated international law, the Daily Mail, citing a source familiar with the operation, alleged that the US "did not even know if there were drugs on the boat," suggesting the strike was meant to "illicit a response from (President Nicolás) Maduro and provoke him" into retaliating, "show his true colours". The Trump administration has not yet provided proof that either vessel was carrying narcotics.