/'We are hunting you': Trump shares shocking video of fresh strike on Venezuelan boat; reveals 3 ‘narcoterrorists’ killed. Watch!

Less than a day after warning he might strike again, US President Donald Trump ordered a new military assault on a vessel in the Caribbean that he said was carrying Venezuelan drug traffickers. In a post on Truth Social on Monday (Sep 15), Trump declared that three "narcoterrorists" were killed in the operation. "On my orders, US military forces conducted a SECOND kinetic strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists," he wrote, adding that no American personnel were harmed.

'Deadly weapon' poisoning Americans

Trump described the trafficked narcotics as a "deadly weapon" responsible for poisoning Americans and said cartels involved posed "extremely violent" threats to US national security.

"BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER."

The strike comes days after a similar attack earlier this month, when Trump said US Navy forces killed 11 people on another boat allegedly transporting drugs. At the time, the White House said the vessel carried "massive amounts of drugs coming into our country to kill a lot of people."

How legal are the US strikes in international waters?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended that initial strike, insisting the targets were known cartel operatives.