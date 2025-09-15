/Trump blames 'incompetent' Biden for Dallas beheading of Indian-origin Chandra Nagamallaiah, vows crackdown on illegal criminals

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sep 14) condemned the killing of Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager who was brutally beheaded in Dallas, Texas, last week. The attacker, a Cuban migrant with a prior criminal record, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. In a post on Truth Social, Trump vowed to crack down on undocumented criminals while condemning the "brutal beheading". He accused the Biden administration of releasing dangerous offenders into the country because Cuba "did not want such an evil person in their Country".

Trump blames Biden for the horrific beheading

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In his Truth Social post, the US President sought to blame his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the horrific murder of the Indian man. Amid questions about his administration's silence on Chandra Nagamallaiah killing, Trump said, "I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country".

"This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden," Trump wrote. He then vowed that "the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!".

"He will be charged with murder in the first degree!" assured the POTUS.

Indian man beheaded in Dallas: How it happened

According to Dallas police, Nagamallaiah, 50, was attacked on 10 September 2025, at the motel he managed after an argument with co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37. The dispute began when Nagamallaiah told him not to use a broken washing machine. Martinez reportedly became enraged, fetched a machete, and stabbed Nagamallaiah multiple times before chasing him into the parking lot and decapitating him.

Also read | Indian-origin man beheaded in US after argument with motel staff

Nagamallaiah's wife and 18-year-old son tried to intervene, but were pushed aside as the suspect continued the attack. Witnesses say Martinez also kicked the victim's severed head.