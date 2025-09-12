/Who was Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, Indian man beheaded in US? Chilling details of murder emerge

The beheading of Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager, in front of his wife and son in the US city of Dallas on September 10 has left people terrified, especially due to the manner in which the attack was carried out by one of Nagamallaiah's co-worker.

Who was Chandra Nagamallaiah?

Nagamallaiah, 50, hailed from the Indian state of Karnataka in the south and was the manager of the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. According to his friends and family members Nagamallaiah, popularly known as “Bob" was a devoted husband, loving father, and kind soul.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How did the fight ensue leading to the beheading of Nagamallaiah

Chandra Nagamallaiah was attacked with a machete and beheaded after an argument ensued with his co-worker Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national who has now been arrested and charged with capital murder.

It all started when Martinez, 37 was told by Nagamallaiah not to use the broken washing machine kept in the motel. Nagamallaiah, instead of addressing him directly asked another employee to translate his instructions to him, which infuriated Martinez.

Nagamallaiah stabbed, beheaded in front of wife, son

The accused then got a machete and began stabbing Nagamallaiah, who tried to run down the parking lot towards the front office to save himself from the attack. But he was chased by the accused who decapitated him and also kicked his head.

A CCTV footage of the gruesome murder has emerged showing the killer kicking Nagamallaiah's head into the parking lot. He then picks it up and carries it to the dumpster.

At one point, Nagamallaiah's wife and his 18-year-old son tried to stop Martinez, but he pushed them away and carried on with the attack

Martinez had a criminal history