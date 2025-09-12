/Nepal protest death toll mounts to 51 and more than 12,500 prisoners are still on the run: Police

On Friday (September 12), Nepal police informed that the death toll of protests has mounted to 51, which includes 21 protesters and three security personnel. The protests started from capital Kathmandu and later spread to the entire nation as the youth of the country put up a strong fight against corruption. Dubbed as Gen Z protests, youth groups then informed that many opportunists and miscreants also entered the crowd. From parliament building, Supreme Court, along with public and private properties were vandalised.

Speaking to news agency AFP, Police spokesman Binod Ghimire, said “Fifty one people have died so far this week in the protests, including at least 21 protestors and three policemen. More than 12,500 prisoners who escaped from multiple jails countrywide during the chaos remain on the run.”

“About 13,500 prisoners had escaped, some have been recaptured,” he added.

Days before Nepal witnessed protests that toppled the administration of the country, #NepoKids and #NepoBaby were creating a buzz on social media. The youth of the country, while raising their voices against unemployment, showcased the luxuries and cushioned lives that the families of ministers and former ministers were enjoying. From ultra-luxurious watches to the shoes and swanky homes they flaunted of social media. For the rich wards of the ministers it may be the mere consequence of being a product of nepotism, but it irked the youth of the country. And then began the movement, which began pulling out pictures of their ‘nepo kids’.