Nepal is burning, and it looks like an uprising by the youth. ‘Jai Nepal’ is heard not only on the streets of the capital city, Kathmandu, but across the nation. The wrath of the youth forced Prime Minister KP Oli to issue his resignation and flee the country. Cabinet ministers were dragged on the streets; the public fury spared nobody. It was monikered as the Gen Z protest, as the youth took the lead against the ban imposed on social media by the government. Later, it expanded to a bigger protest against corruption.

Here’s what happened:

On September 4, Nepal announced a ban on 26 social media platforms as they failed to register and officially comply with the norms laid by the government. This move came after repeated efforts urging the companies to register with the country. The administration said this was to ensure the platform was used responsibly and was looking for more accountability. In hindsight, it was viewed as censorship to block free speech in the Himalayan country.

The government's claim

The Nepalese government claimed that social media users were registering with fake identities to spread hate in the country, also mentioning cybercrime as a factor. It was further said that harmony was being disturbed by using social media as a tool.





The youth’s take

The youth of the country was not convinced by the government’s reason behind the social media ban. It began as a protest against the ban on these platforms, which the youth said was a way to censor voices in the country. Social media may have been a trigger, but the unrest currently ongoing in Nepal is about corruption and economic disparity.

GenZ protest in Nepal





On September 9, the youth of Nepal was enraged as they took to the streets, sloganeering against the current administration. Government property, offices and residences of ministers and former ministers were vandalised. The agitated demonstrators set everything in their sight ablaze.

From the parliament buildings to 5-star hotels, nothing was spared.

Casualties on both sides

At least 19 protesters have been killed as large groups moved around vandalising the country. Three police officers on duty, trying to curb the situation were also killed in action. Former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal’s wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar succumbed to her injuries after protesters set their residence ablaze.