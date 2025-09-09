/Ex-Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s house set ablaze, wife succumbed to her injuries

Former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal’s wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar succumbed to her injuries after protesters set their residence ablaze on Tuesday (September 9). According to media reports, she was trapped in the house located in Dallu area. Demonstrators have vandalised the homes of government officials and former officials. With that, public and government properties have also been targeted. Chitrakar was taken to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, news outlet NDTV World reported, quoting sources close to the family.

The situation in Nepal:

It all began as a protest against the social media ban, but later expanded to a fight against corruption in the system. The youth of the country took it upon themselves to fight. With flaring tensions, Prime Minister KP Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel have resigned from their positions