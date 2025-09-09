/From teachers agitation to pro-monarchy march: What led to deadly Nepal protest and REAL reason for GenZ's frustration

Almost a year after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted, a youth-led protest has forced Nepal PM KP Oli to resign. The recent social media ban by the Nepalese government acted as a catalyst to trigger widespread protests led by Gen Z, already frustrated by corruption and lack of accountability and action by the government. With the Nepalese government trying to curb the protests using brutal force, the scenario turned ugly and as many as 19 people died in just one day. The protesters refused to bow down to power and soon stormed the Parliament building. Oli has reportedly fled to Dubai after being provided a safe passage by the Nepal army chief. Even though the social media ban was revoked late on Monday, protests continued, demanding larger accountability.

Read More | Nepal PM KP Oli flees in chopper amid violent protests

What triggered the protests?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Even as the government’s decision on September 4 to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, X, and YouTube became a pivotal point that forced people onto the streets, Nepal has been witnessing several protests in the past few months, which showed common people's anger against the government. The Nepalese government explained that the platforms were blocked as they failed to register locally, appoint a point person, and remove flagged content. The Gen Z protesters refused to buy the explanation, terming it an attack on free speech and expression.

Other protests that happened this year

Teachers' Protest

In March-April this year, school teachers across Nepal protested against the delay in passing the new School Education Bill from the government. The protest was organised by the Nepal Teachers' Federation (NTF). To curb the protests, Nepali police brutally attacked teachers who were peacefully protesting in Kathmandu, injuring as many as 60 people, including a journalist. The protest initially began in March, and despite protesting peacefully for approximately a year, the Nepalese government responded with force towards the end of April. The teachers' protest at that time was organised under the Confederation of Nepalese Teachers (CNT) – comprising the Nepal Teachers’ Association (NTA), Nepal National Teachers Association (NNTA), Institutional School Teachers Union (ISTU), and Nepal School Employees Council (NSEC). From job security to relief for quota teachers to implementation of agreements reached with the government in 2019, the teachers demanded enactment of the long-delayed School Education Act.

Pro-monarchy protest

In February 2025, Nepal witnessed a massive pro-monarchy protest that again brought out the deepening political unrest in the country. The protests were primarily led by supporters of former King Gyanendra Shah. The movement gained momentum following his February 18th statement on Democracy Day, where he hinted at a potential return to politics. This sparked widespread demonstrations across the country, with participants chanting slogans like “Come Back King, Save Nepal!” and “Restore the Monarchy!” Even at that time, three people died, and over 125 were injured, and the authorities arrested more than 130 individuals for their involvement in the violence.

The protests reached a peak on March 28, when thousands of protesters marched through Kathmandu, and police tried stopping them, leading to a violent clash. Protesters breached security perimeters, resulting in vandalism and arson of several buildings, including political party offices and media outlets. The ruling CPN-UML party condemned the violence, while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), which has been advocating for the restoration of the monarchy, denied involvement in the violent acts and called for peaceful dialogue to address the protesters' demands.

#NepoBaby

Even before the protest, hashtags like #NepoKids, #NepoBaby, and #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal gained popularity on TikTok and Reddit. In Nepal's political context, it referred to children of powerful leaders who seem to inherit wealth and influence without earning it. One protest sign captured this frustration: “The leaders’ children return from abroad with Gucci bags, the people’s children in coffins.” With youth unemployment at 19.2% for ages 15–29, many young Nepalis take dangerous jobs overseas, including as mercenaries in the Ukraine–Russia conflict. This economic hardship contrasts sharply with the lavish lives of politicians’ offspring, fueling public anger. Demonstrators targeted the families of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ accusing them of corrupt enrichment. This “nepo kids” outrage, intertwined with demands for free speech after social media ban, triggered what we now see as Gen Z protest.