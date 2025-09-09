/'All leaders are thieves': Rapper, politician, and much more, who is Balen Shah, Gen Z's pick for Nepal PM?

As the Gen Z protest in Nepal has escalated, the prime minister of the country, KP Oli, has resigned and reportedly fled Nepal. Amid this, one name that is emerging as the next PM of Nepal is Balen Shah - a rapper turned politician. In one of his songs, Shah wrote, "All those who protect the country are fools. All leaders are thieves, looting the country and eating it up". Currently, he is the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. After KP Oli's resignation, Shah wrote on Facebook on Tuesday (September 9) that since the Prime Minister has already stepped down, protesters must avoid further loss of life and property.

"Please remain calm. The loss of national resources is our collective loss," Shah wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It is now necessary for all of us to show restraint. From here onwards, it is your generation that must lead the country," he added. He has gained massive recognition due to his sudden entry into politics. "I used to diss politicians. Now, I am one," Shah once said.

Who is Balen Shah - rapper turned politician

During the 2022 mayoral election campaign, Shah became known for his signature look: a black blazer, jeans, square sunglasses, and the Nepalese flag draped over his shoulders. For the youth, the 33-year-old represents the kind of leadership they have long sought: practical, relatable, and unafraid to confront systemic failures.

Who is Sudan Gurung, the face of Nepal’s Gen Z protest?

Since the protest began, Nepalese Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Prime Minister KP Oli have resigned. The social media platforms that the government has banned were also revoked late at night on Monday (September 8). Amid all this chaos, one name has emerged prominently, and that is Sudan Gurung. The 36-year-old is an activist and the president of Hami Nepal - an NGO that organised the entire protest. On social media, Gurung's NGO has posted a pool of content on how to organise a protest and other tips and tricks, some of them primarily targeted at students.