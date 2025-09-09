Nepal Gen Z Protest Live Updates: The Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption have intensified, with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers. All LIVE updates here.
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live Updates: On Tuesday (Sep 9), fresh protests erupted in Nepal, where at least 19 people were killed and hundreds were injured on Monday.
Protestors, as per WION's Nepal correspondent Saloni Murarka, have set ablaze Prime Minister KP Oli's residence, demanding accountability for those killed on Monday. Yesterday, police opened fire and used tear gas, rubber bullets and batons to disperse young demonstrators in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal protesting against a social media ban and corruption.
The Nepal Army took control of the Tribhuvan International Airport after protesters attempted to enter, leading to partial suspension of flight services. The army also secured Singhdurbar, the government’s main secretariat, after evacuating protesters from the complex. The army also intervened to stop a group of agitators from vandalising the gate of the sacred Pashupatinath Temple.
Nepal’s Army Chief General, Ashok Raj Sigdel, on Tuesday (September 09) called for anti-corruption demonstrators to halt protest plans and engage in talks following Prime Minister K.P. Sharma's resignation. Sigdel also sent his condolences to the families of the protesters killed in the protests. Oli resigned on Tuesday as anti-corruption demonstrators defied an indefinite curfew and clashed with police, a day after 19 people died in violent protests triggered by a social media ban. Demonstrators entered the parliament complex on hearing the news, waving their hands in the air and shouting slogans as smoke arose from sections of the building. Oli's government lifted the ban after protests intensified on Monday (September 8), with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters trying to storm parliament. But there was no let up in the protests on Tuesday, forcing Oli to quit and plunging Nepal into fresh political uncertainty.
The Nepali Army announced full mobilisation of its forces along with other security agencies starting from 10 pm on September 9 to control escalating violence and maintain law and order. In a statement on Tuesday evening, the Army warned that certain groups are taking advantage of the crisis by engaging in looting, arson, and destruction of property.
“The general public is kindly requested to extend full cooperation. Further updates will be issued after the situation is reviewed,” it added.
Amid escalating Gen Z-led protests in Nepal, Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel addressed the citizens and announced that it would assume command of national security operations from 10 PM on Tuesday (Sep 9). The decision came amid violent protests in Nepal that have forced Prime Minister KP Oli to resign and flee the country.
Protesters torch vehicles at Gautam Buddha International Airport.
Protesters on Tuesday set fire to several government and private buildings in Rupandehi, According to The Kathmandu Post.
President Ram Chandra Poudel called for calm, saying the country is facing a “difficult situation.”
As Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation has already been accepted, there is a need for cooperation of all sides who love the country, people and democracy, to find a solution to the current stalemate,” he said.
Protesters freed former Deputy Prime Minister and RSP chief Rabi Lamichhane from jail as unrest over Nepal’s social media ban escalated.
Protesters torch presidential residence in Kathmandu amid unrest.
According to a Nepali Army source, the Army Chief will brief the public on the current situation in the country during his address.
Kantipur Media Group, one of Nepal’s BIGGEST media giants, is on fire.
Wife of former Nepal PM succumbs to injuries after protesters set house on fire.
The Nepali Army has issued a public appeal urging all citizens to remain calm, maintain social harmony, and uphold national unity as the country faces unrest amid massive protests across the country. The Army also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to affected families.
“This movement has caused irreversible harm and deep sorrow to the people, and it is with a heavy heart that we extend our condolences to the bereaved families. We express heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with them. At the same time, we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Army statement noted.
Former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal’s residence was set on fire, and his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who was inside at the time, sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital. According to family sources, her condition is critical, with burns on multiple parts of her body and serious damage to her lungs.
Protestors had targeted the homes of PM KP Oli and former PMs Pushpa Kamal Dahal, alias Prachanda, and Sher Bahadur Deuba also.
Nepal’s army and bureaucrats have appealed to citizens to stay calm and urged student protesters to exercise restraint after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday. “Due to the protests taking place in Kathmandu and in different parts of the country since yesterday, there has been a huge loss of lives and property. We express deep condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families,” read the statement. “We sincerely request all citizens to remain calm so that further loss of lives and property can be avoided,” it added.
“Through this appeal, we also heartily urge all political parties and concerned stakeholders to seek a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the current political situation at the earliest possible,” said the statement signed by Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff, Nepal Army; Ek Narayan Aryal, chief secretary, Government of Nepal; Gokarna Mani Duwadi, Home Secretary, Government of Nepal, and other senior officials.
Hours after Prime Minister KP Oli resigned from his post, a video of a chopper reportedly carrying him out of the country amid violent protests started circulating on social media. Oli has reportedly fled to Dubai after being provided a safe passage by the Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel.
As per the latest reports from Kathmandu, Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and President Ram Chandra Poudel are holding discussions to decide on the next steps for forming a government after PM KP Sharma Oli submitted his resignation and it was accepted by the president.
The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory on Tuesday saying, “In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets, and exercise all due caution. They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. In case any assistance is required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers:
1. +977 – 980 860 2881 ( WhatsApp call also)
2. +977 – 981 032 6134 ( WhatsApp call also )
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah has appealed to Gen Z protesters to exercise restraint after PM KP Sharma Oli’s resignation. In a Facebook post, Shah said that since the PM has already stepped down, protesters must avoid further loss of life and property. “Please remain calm. The loss of national resources is our collective loss,” Shah wrote in a post. “It is now necessary for all of us to show restraint. From here onwards, it is your generation that must lead the country.” At least 19 people were killed and more than 400 injured on Monday when police opened fire on Gen Z demonstrators in Kathmandu and other cities. Protests have continued in Nepal despite Oli’s resignation, with demonstrators demanding systemic reforms and accountability from the political leadership.
Protestors got Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane released from the Nakhkhu Jail. He was behind bars for nearly a year for his alleged involvement in a cooperative scam. Interesting, even though the protest is also against corruption, the protesters got out Lamichchane who faces charges of misappropriating cooperative savings.
The head of Nakhkhu Jail, Satyaraj Joshi, said the protesters had been throwing stones. “We released him for the safety of other prisoners,” Joshi added. He was shifted to Nakkhu prison in August.
Protesters also set fire to the private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel. Videos on social media showed demonstrators roaming through the President’s house and vandalising it. Houses of former Nepali Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, alias Prachanda, and Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka were also damaged by protesters.
The protesters also breached the Nepali Parliament and set the building on fire.
As tensions escalated in the country, the Nepali Army started evacuating ministers from their homes in Bhaisepati area using helicopters. This comes after residences of several ministers and senior officials were set ablaze and vandalised
India-Nepal border at Panitanki on high alert amid protests triggered by the social media ban in Nepal. SP Praveen Parkash tells news agency ANI, "A police post has been set up here with deployment of force. We are on alert mode and monitoring the situation."
Reports suggest that following the massive protests, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli has stepped down from his post.
The chaos at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) is now affecting international air traffic. An Indigo Airlines flight, which was bound for Kathmandu, has been forced to divert and land in Lucknow, India.
At the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a large number of protestors have gathered, confronting security forces in a tense standoff. A number of ruling party leaders and their family members are said to be at the airport, preparing for evacuation, a move that has further enraged the protestors.
With tensions growing in Nepal, the country's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday (September 9) evening. “I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," the Prime Minister said in a statement.
In a significant development, major social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, are back online in Nepal. The government has reversed its ban a day after deadly youth-led protests rocked the country, leaving at least 19 people dead.
NC's Gagan Thapa posted on X saying, “I couldn't sleep all night. The entire Nepal, both inside the country and abroad, just like me, has been unable to sleep. That cruel scene of innocent youths being killed unjustly keeps revolving before my eyes. The Prime Minister should take responsibility for this repression and immediately step down from his position. Now, the Nepali Congress should not remain even for one more day as a witness and partner in this situation, and it cannot. The Nepali Congress must immediately withdraw from the government. I will work to get this decision made in the party's meeting.”
All flights at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been cancelled today due to what the airport authority is calling unprecedented and serious circumstances and security concerns. International flights were halted starting at 12:45 pm following reports of a large plume of smoke near Koteshwar, according to TIA General Manager Hansa Raj Pandey. While stating the airport is not officially closed, Pandey acknowledged the security situation is impacting operations: "The airport is not closed. We won’t close it either".
Demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot on Tuesday, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence.