Nepal Gen Z Protest Live Updates: On Tuesday (Sep 9), fresh protests erupted in Nepal, where at least 19 people were killed and hundreds were injured on Monday.

Protestors, as per WION's Nepal correspondent Saloni Murarka, have set ablaze Prime Minister KP Oli's residence, demanding accountability for those killed on Monday. Yesterday, police opened fire and used tear gas, rubber bullets and batons to disperse young demonstrators in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal protesting against a social media ban and corruption.

