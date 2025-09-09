Nepal PM KP Oli flees in chopper amid violent protests; President Paudel, Army chief to take next steps to form new govt: Reports

Hours after Nepal PM KP Oli resigned from his post, a video of a chopper reportedly carrying him out of the country amid violent protests was circulated on social media. Oli has reportedly fled to Dubai after being provided a safe passage by the Nepal army chief. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel and Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel are in talks to decide the next steps for forming a new government. While the protesters set the Parliament and PM Oli's house on fire, some reports also claimed that many ministers, including Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel were chased by angry protesters on the streets.

the government’s decision on September 4 to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, X, and YouTube acted as a catalyst to trigger widespread protests led by Gen Z, already frustrated by corruption and lack of accountability and action by the government. With the Nepalese government trying to curb the protests using brutal force, the scenario turned ugly and as many as 19 people died in just one day. The protesters refused to bow down to power and soon stormed the Parliament building. Even though the social media ban was revoked late on Monday, protests continued, demanding larger accountability.