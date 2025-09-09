/Nepal protests: Kathmandu airport shut amid unrest; flights from Delhi, Mumbai halted - Here's what the Indian government said in its advisory

Several Indian flights bound for Nepal’s capital were disrupted on Tuesday (September 09) after violent protests forced the partial closure of Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. Officials said arrivals from the southern side were stopped because smoke from fires lit by demonstrators reduced visibility around the airport. “Arrivals of planes from the southern side were halted due to poor visibility caused by smoke,” aviation authority official Gyanendra Bhul told Reuters. According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, multiple Indian aircraft circled above Nepal as the shutdown unfolded.

Two IndiGo flights, 6E1153 from Delhi and 6E1157 from Mumbai, were unable to land and were diverted to Lucknow. Air India also cancelled three services on the Delhi–Kathmandu–Delhi route, with the airline saying it was “closely monitoring the situation” before issuing further updates.

Protests over social media ban turn deadly

The unrest in Nepal began after the government imposed a ban on popular social media platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and X. On Monday, tens of thousands of mostly young protesters clashed with police in Kathmandu. At least 19 people were killed in what has been described as one of the deadliest civilian crackdowns in recent years.

The demonstrations, led by Gen Z activists, quickly grew beyond opposition to the social media ban and turned into an outcry against alleged corruption in the government.

Attack on leaders’ homes and curfew imposed

Videos on social media showed protesters torching the homes of senior politicians, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Oli resigned on Tuesday as violence spread through the capital. A curfew was imposed in Kathmandu and other major cities, while schools were ordered to shut. Protesters also tried to storm Parliament a day after the killings, leading to fresh clashes with security forces.

India urges restraint as situation worsens

India expressed concern over the spiralling crisis. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives” and called for calm. “Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured,” the MEA statement read.