Amid violent protests triggered due to the social media ban, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday (Sep 9). As unrest broke out, police and protesters clashed on the streets, with police using violent force on people. Security forces even used tear gas and rubber bullets to stop the crowd as they entered the Parliament area. Police also opened fire on protesters, leaving 19 dead and over 250 injured. Though the Nepalese government restored social media platforms late on Monday, the protest continued, ultimately leading to PM Oli's resignation, who came to power in July 2024.

Who is KP Sharma Oli ?

KP Sharma Oli is a senior communist leader in Nepal, and was born in 1952 in eastern Nepal. Oli dropped out of school and entered politics at a very young age. At 22, he was jailed for 14 years in connection with the murder of a farmer, Dharma Prasad Dhakal. Influenced by Marxist and Leninist ideas, Oli joined the Communist Party in 1970 and got deeply involved in leftist movements. In 1971, he played a key role in the Jhapa rebellion, a turning point in Nepal’s communist struggle. Oli rose to prominence when his party, the Communist Party of Nepal, allied with the Unified Marxist Leninist (UML), in 2018. Together, they won a two-thirds majority and later merged to form the Nepal Communist Party, with Oli and Prachanda sharing leadership. He twice served as Prime Minister of Nepal, first in 2015-2016 and later from 2018-2021, before the Supreme Court removed him from office.

After the 2022 elections, Oli’s party (CPN-UML) finished second, behind the Nepali Congress, while the Maoist Centre was third. Although the Nepali Congress held the majority, Prachanda formed an unexpected alliance with Oli’s CPN-UML and formed the new Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). With their backing, Prachanda became Prime Minister, and Oli shifted into the role of kingmaker.

