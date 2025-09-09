/Nepal Protests: Protestors set ablaze Information Minister's house

Protests against corruption in Nepal turned violent as Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung's house was set on fire. The protesters had reached the private residence of the minister, and following instances of stone pelting, they tried to set the house on fire. As per local reports, the damage was minimal. Police have claimed that the situation is under control.

The protest, which started on Monday, was over the ban on Social Media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and 23 other social media platforms on September 4. The protest is reportedly being organised by the Youth NGO Hami Nepal. A 36-year-old Sudan Gurung has reportedly organised the protestors, urging students to march in their uniforms.

Demonstrators have also reached the house of the Nepali Congress President and torched a Municipal Building in Naya Bazar. They have also vandalised the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel. According to local reports, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is planning to go to Dubai on the pretence of treatment.