/Owner of an NGO or more than that? Who is Sudan Gurung, face of Nepal protest?

Nepal is under boil amid the massive Gen Z protest over social media ban by the government - and corruption in the country. Since the protest began, Nepalese Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Prime Minister KP Oli have resigned. The social media platforms that the government has banned were also revoked late at night on Monday (September 8). Amid all this chaos, one name has emerged prominently, and that is Sudan Gurung. The 36-year-old is an activist and the president of Hami Nepal - an NGO that organised the entire protest. On social media, Gurung's NGO has posted a pool of content on how to organise a protest and other tips and tricks, some of them primarily targeted at students.

Gurung introduces himself as an activist and philanthropist working for over a decade to provide help in disasters. His NGO used social media was the platform that circulated protest routes and safety instructions on September 8.

As per Nepalese media, Gurung lost his child during an earthquake - an incident that changed his life. After this, he became an organiser supporting people during relief efforts at the time of disasters.

Gurung's NGO has the motive of "For the people, by the people," and he has said earlier, “It’s time the new generation steps up and challenges the old ways of running the country. You can do anything as long as you have the willpower."

Kathmandu airport shut amid unrest

Several Indian flights bound for Nepal’s capital were disrupted on Tuesday (September 09) after violent protests forced the partial closure of Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. Officials said arrivals from the southern side were stopped because smoke from fires lit by demonstrators reduced visibility around the airport.

“Arrivals of planes from the southern side were halted due to poor visibility caused by smoke,” aviation authority official Gyanendra Bhul told Reuters. According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, multiple Indian aircraft circled above Nepal as the shutdown unfolded.