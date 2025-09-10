/Nepal protests: From Kathmandu to Pokhara, multiple jailbreaks reported; over 1,500 prisoners escape as Gen-Z-led unrest sweeps nation

Amid Nepal's ongoing fiery Gen-Z-led protest, hundreds of prisoners are reported to have escaped from various jails across the country. According to on-ground information shared by WION's Nepal correspondent Saloni Murarka, over 1500 prisoners are estimated to have escaped from at least seven Nepali jails during the massive protests against a social media ban and widespread corruption in the nation. The actual number of jailbreaks may be much higher. The news of multiple jailbreaks comes as the army on Wednesday (Sep 10) announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew as unrest continues across the country. Here's all we know about Nepal Jailbreaks.

1500+ prisoners out on the streets as Nepal burns

Two days after violence broke out in Nepal (Sep 8), reports suggest that, taking advantage of the unrest, over 1500 prisoners have escaped from various jails across the country.

WION's Murarka confirmed that criminals have escaped from at least seven jails, namely, Rautahat Jail aka Gaur Jail; Bajhang jail; Jaleswar Jail; Jumla Jail; Tulsipur Jail; Kailali Prison; and Central Jail, Kathmandu.

Jumla Jail

According to Republica, 36 inmates have broken out of the jail in Chandanath Municipality-6, Jumla. The jailbreak is said to have occurred on Wednesday around midnight after the prisoners attacked the warden with a weapon, reportedly a wooden rod. 62 prisoners remain in custody at the Jumla Jail.

Jaleswar Jail

Taking advantage of the ongoing protests, as per an Aaj Tak report, 576 of 577 prisoners lodged at the Jaleswar Jail have escaped. Other publications are reporting that the number of escapees may be close to 900. An official attempt to locate and recapture the criminals has been launched.

Gaur Jail

Nearly all the inmates from the Gaur Jail in the Rautahat district are believed to have escaped, reported TV9 Bharatvarsh.

Other jailbreaks

Reports suggest that another 773 prisoners escaped from Pokhara Jail after protestors stormed the jail premises.

Asia Media Centre, citing the Kaski District Police Office, reported that 773 prisoners fled when protestors stormed the jail premises on Tuesday afternoon. In Dang province, the Area Police Office in Tulsipur reported that 127 inmates escaped from Tulsipur Jail during similar disturbances.