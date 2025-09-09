/Nepal Gen Z protests: Manish Koirala and Rohit Saraf express heartbreak over violence in country

After the Nepal government banned social media in the country, protests by Gen Z have reached a level of violence and massive destruction in terms of life and property. This has led to the tragic state of the country, and now Bollywood celebrities Manisha Koirala and Rohit Saraf have expressed their heartbreak on social media.

Rohit Saraf and Manisha Koirala's reaction to the Nepal Gen Z protest

Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a blood-soaked shoe in her post and wrote, Today is a black day for Nepal- when bullets respond to the voice of people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice".

While the Kathmandu-born actor, Rohit Saraf, took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "To everyone in Nepal...my thoughts and prayers are with you. No struggle should come at the cost of innocent lives. Violence is never the answer. Hoping for dialogue, compassion and peace".

The nationwide unrest is due to the strong protests led by Gen Z demanding digital freedom and government accountability. Post this, the Nepal government has officially lifted its controversial social media ban.

What is the current situation in Nepal?

Amid heavy uproar among Nepalese netizens over the social media ban, reports of Prime Minister KP Oli resigning from the post of Prime Minister have been doing the rounds. A video of a chopper carrying him out of the country amid violent protests is circulating all over the internet.

Prior to this, as per reports, fresh protests erupted in Nepal, which have led to the loss of 19 lives and hundreds being injured on Monday.