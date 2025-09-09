/Nepal Gen Z protests: Manish Koirala and Rohit Saraf express heartbreak over violence in country

Celebrities Rohit Saraf and Manisha Koirala have broken their silence over the massive violence that has erupted in Nepal after the government banned social media.
After the Nepal government banned social media in the country, protests by Gen Z have reached a level of violence and massive destruction in terms of life and property. This has led to the tragic state of the country, and now Bollywood celebrities Manisha Koirala and Rohit Saraf have expressed their heartbreak on social media.
Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a blood-soaked shoe in her post and wrote, Today is a black day for Nepal- when bullets respond to the voice of people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice".
Also Read: Karisma Kapoor’s kids Samaira and Kiaan approach Delhi HC seeking share in dad Sunjay Kapur’s wealth, claim stepmom Priya Sachdev forged will
While the Kathmandu-born actor, Rohit Saraf, took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "To everyone in Nepal...my thoughts and prayers are with you. No struggle should come at the cost of innocent lives. Violence is never the answer. Hoping for dialogue, compassion and peace".
The nationwide unrest is due to the strong protests led by Gen Z demanding digital freedom and government accountability. Post this, the Nepal government has officially lifted its controversial social media ban.
Amid heavy uproar among Nepalese netizens over the social media ban, reports of Prime Minister KP Oli resigning from the post of Prime Minister have been doing the rounds. A video of a chopper carrying him out of the country amid violent protests is circulating all over the internet.
Prior to this, as per reports, fresh protests erupted in Nepal, which have led to the loss of 19 lives and hundreds being injured on Monday.
Moreover, the situation has escalated to such an extent that police opening fire, using tear gas, and rubber bullets are also being reported. As per WION's Nepal correspondent Saloni Murarka, the protesters have set ablaze Prime Minister KP Oli's residence, demanding accountability for those killed on Monday.