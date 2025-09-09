From Bell Bottom to Kantara: 5 Rishab Shetty films that you need to watch

National Award Winner, Rishab Shetty's upcoming project, Kantara Chapter 1, is going to release on October 2, 2025. Here's a revised list of the 5 best movies of Rishab that you can watch before the release of his movie.
National Award Winner, Prashanth Shetty, professionally known as Rishab Shetty, is an Indian actor and a director who has portrayed himself as one of the best storytellers in Indian cinema. Showcasing his enthusiasm through his movies, Shetty blends rooted narratives in filmmaking. From being an actor to a director, Rishab's life has been marked by tough roles, bold choices, box office success, and cultural authenticity. Starting his career by debuting in the movie, Tuglak, to then getting honored with the National Award for Best Actor for Kantara, Shetty has widened his life's perspective in every project with a vast vision and his deep connection with audiences across generations. Here are 5 must-watch movies of Rishab Shetty that showcase his versatility as an artist.
Making his debut as a qualified actor in the Kannada film, Bell Bottom, Rishab has gained fame and achieved recognition for 100 day run of the movie at the box office. The suspense comedy movie has led Shetty to earn his first box office success as a solo lead. The storyline depicts the role of Police Constable Divakar, who gets a chance to fulfill his dreams of becoming a detective when a robbery takes place. The plot of the movie makes it a must-watch film.
A game-changer for Kannada cinema, Kirik Party became a youth sensation and a blockbuster hit. The movie achieved massive popularity with its refreshing narrative of college life and deep humor. The film's achievement led it to run at the theatres for a straight 100 days, garnering the name and business of the filmmaker. The film showcased Rishab’s ability to connect with a wider audience and, in return, got fame and name.
The National Award-winning film, Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, highlighted the cultural identity of the Tulu-speaking community and celebrated grassroots stories. The movie was praised for its heartfelt story and amazing direction by Rishab himself. The unbelievable direction of the movie that focuses on the issues faced by the Kannada medium school has brought Rishab as a director to the spotlight. The critics' approved and successful movie has won the National Award for Best Children's Film.
Enlightening the roots in the tradition of Bhoota Kola, Kantara has been chosen as the National Award-winning movie. A cultural phenomenon, Kantara transcended regional boundaries to become one of the most talked-about Indian films globally. Rishab not only directed but also starred in this masterpiece, which led him to win the National Award for Best Actor. The performance of actor-director Rishab earned him many excellent reviews from the critics for his stunning technical cinematography and spirituality. Its massive success proved his ability to craft universally resonant stories.
The upcoming project of Rishab, Kantara Chapter 1, is likely to be scheduled on October 2, 2025. The anticipation surrounding Kantara Chapter 1 is proof of Rishabh’s impact in the first movie. Now, the expectations are sky-high whether Chapter 1 will be able to expand the universe of Kantara, which promises to showcase refined storytelling to the audience who loved its first movie.
From Bell Bottom to Kantara and now the much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty's Journey has always been in lows and highs, reflecting a testament of passion, persistence, and unparalleled creativity. Every project has made its mark on the audience while entertaining them. Rishab has definitely solidified his place as a filmmaker of true vision and a one-man army.