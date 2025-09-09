From Bell Bottom to Kantara: 5 Rishab Shetty films that you need to watch

The upcoming project of Rishab, Kantara Chapter 1, is likely to be scheduled on October 2, 2025. The anticipation surrounding Kantara Chapter 1 is proof of Rishabh’s impact in the first movie. Now, the expectations are sky-high whether Chapter 1 will be able to expand the universe of Kantara, which promises to showcase refined storytelling to the audience who loved its first movie.

From Bell Bottom to Kantara and now the much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty's Journey has always been in lows and highs, reflecting a testament of passion, persistence, and unparalleled creativity. Every project has made its mark on the audience while entertaining them. Rishab has definitely solidified his place as a filmmaker of true vision and a one-man army.

