/Bombshell! New 'embarrassing & incriminating' Epstein emails could 'destroy' Prince Andrew: Report

Prince Andrew could be "destroyed" by more than 100 secret emails contained in the so-called Epstein Files, The Mail on Sunday has reported. According to the report, the cache of emails includes "incriminating" correspondence between the Duke of York and paedophile, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The documents are among hundreds of thousands being reviewed by the US Congress before their expected release. Citing a source, the publication reports that the emails were “embarrassing and incriminating, and he (Prince Andrew) could be destroyed.” Here's all we know about the Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein emails.

Forget Peter Mandelson, Andrew would face worse

Speaking to the publication, one person in the know predicted that Prince Andrew would face a worse fallout than Peter Mandelson. Lord Mandelson was forced to step down as Britain's ambassador to Washington last week after emails between him and Epstein surfaced, including one in which Mandelson urged the disgraced financier to fight back against his conviction.



"If you think what happened to Peter Mandelson is bad, you have no idea what will happen when the Andrew emails are released," the source told the paper.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Prince Andrew could face criminal charges

David Boies, the lawyer who represented Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre, said he believes there was enough evidence to warrant a criminal investigation into the prince. Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre's claims that she was trafficked to him by Epstein. In 2022, he settled a civil case with her for a reported £12 million, without admitting liability.

Emails already in the public domain have shed light on Andrew's contact with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In 2011, one email — widely attributed to the prince — told Epstein: "Keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!" In 2015, Andrew emailed Maxwell asking for information about Giuffre, to which she replied, "Have some info. Call me when you have a moment."

The Mail on Sunday says at least 100 more emails exist, including from a Pipex account linked to Andrew and listed in Epstein's notorious "black book" alongside several phone numbers for the duke. Sources claim these messages include exchanges with both Epstein and Maxwell about social meetings and logistics.