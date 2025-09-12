/Indian origin man beheaded in US after argument with employee

An Indian man was brutally attacked and killed at a motel in the US city of Dallas on September 10. Chandra Nagamallaiah was attacked with a machete and beheaded after an argument ensued wit his employee. The Consulate General of India, Houston condoled the death and said they are in touch with the family and ready to provide all possible help.

"Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," wrote the Consulate General on X.

According to officials, the man who is a Cuban national has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nagamallaiah, 50, was the manager of the hotel. An argument ensued between them when Martinez, 37 was told by Nagamallaiah not to use the broken washing machine. Nagamallaiah, instead of addressing him directly asked another employee to translate his instructions, which infuriated Martinez.



The accused then got a machete and began stabbing Nagamallaiah, who tried to run down the parking lot towards the front office to save himself from the attack. But he was chased by the accused who decapitated him and also kicked his head.

At one point, Nagamallaiah's wife and his 18-year-old son tried to stop Martinez, but he pushed them away and carried on with the attack