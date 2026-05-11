/Trump says Iran ceasefire ‘on life support,’ calls Tehran’s new truce proposal ‘garbage’

President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to reject the latest peace proposal from Iran, and termed the regime’s violence against its own citizens and its pursuit of nuclear capabilities as “unacceptable” while adding that the month-long ceasefire between the US and Iran is on “massive life support”, fuelling concerns of a resumption of hostilities.

“It was just unacceptable,” Trump said while calling Iran’s new truce proposal a “piece of garbage”.

As per reports, the US proposal sought an end to active fighting before broader negotiations could begin on contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

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Asked where the ceasefire stands, Trump told reporters, “I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn’t even finish reading it.”

However, Iran’s response focused on demands that included compensation for war damages, recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions and guarantees against future attacks.

‘It’s a very simple plan. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon’

“I have a plan–you know, it’s a very simple plan, I don’t know why you don’t say it like it is, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

“So, we’re not going to let them–that’s the plan. You know, people say, what’s the plan? The plan is very simple. The blockade first of all, was a part of military genius,” he said.

“Iran has been defeated militarily; totally. They have a little left they probably built up during this period of time,” he said.

“They’re going to fold,” Trump told Fox News when asked about hardliners in the regime and whether there needs to be more change to leadership. “I will deal with them until they make a deal.”

’Iran agreed to allow US to remove enriched uranium, changed mind’

“They did two days ago,” he said from the Oval Office. “But they changed their mind, because they didn’t put it in paper.”

He also accused Iran of reneging on an agreement to allow the US to remove its supply of enriched uranium.

“They did two days ago,” he said from the Oval Office. “But they changed their mind, because they didn’t put it in the paper.”

Trump said the month-long ceasefire between the US and Iran is on “massive life support”.

Earlier, the Iranian state television said Tehran viewed the latest US proposal as amounting to surrender and instead insisted on what it called “war reparations by the US, full Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to sanctions, and the release of seized Iranian assets.”

Iran’s proposal also called for the US to end its naval blockade and lift restrictions on Iranian oil sales.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said Tehran further demanded guarantees that no additional attacks would take place.

Tehran using delaying tactics, says Trump

Before rejecting Iran’s response, Trump accused Tehran of using delaying tactics.

Later, he said in a post on Truth Social, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it.”

Earlier in the day, the president told CBS News that he might resume Project Freedom while pointing out that the US Navy guiding ships through the Strait of Hormuz would “only be a piece of it.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that besides taking the uranium, the US wants Iran to “guarantee no nuclear weapons for a very long period of time and a couple of other minor things, but they just can’t get there. So they agree with us and then they take it back.”

Trump also told reporters that he is “willing to take a bullet” for the country while vowing to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. “I’m willing to, it’s a terrible expression, take a bullet.”