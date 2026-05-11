/Use public transport, adopt WFH: PM Modi reiterates austerity appeal amid oil crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 11) reiterated his appeal to citizens to adopt austerity measures to reduce pressure on India’s economy amid rising tensions in West Asia, urging people to conserve fuel, avoid unnecessary imports and reduce spending involving foreign exchange.

Addressing a gathering in Vadodara, Gujarat, Modi said the world continues to face prolonged instability following the COVID-19 pandemic, with the ongoing conflict in West Asia emerging as “one of the major crises of this decade”.

“If the COVID pandemic was the biggest crisis of this century, then the circumstances created by the war in West Asia are one of the major crises of this decade. When we came together to overcome the challenge of COVID, we will surely get through this crisis as well. The government is also continuously making efforts to ensure that its impact on the people of the country is minimal,” he said.

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The Prime Minister urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using public transport, electric buses and carpooling. He also encouraged virtual meetings and work-from-home practices in both government and private offices to help reduce fuel consumption.

“Those who have a car should take more people along in one vehicle. Digital technology has now made so many things easy that technology's assistance will also be very beneficial for us. It is essential that priority be given to virtual meetings and work from home in both government and private offices,” Modi said.

PM calls for reduced imports, postponement of gold purchases

The Prime Minister also appealed to people to postpone gold purchases and prioritise locally made products to help reduce India’s import burden and conserve foreign exchange reserves.

“A huge amount of the country's money also goes abroad on gold imports. Therefore, I would urge all of you, my fellow countrymen, to postpone the purchase of gold until the situation returns to normal. Today, the need of the hour is that we turn ‘Vocal for Local’ into a people's movement. Instead of foreign goods, adopt local products,” he said.

Calling for collective efforts to reduce dependence on imports, Modi said every small contribution from citizens would help the country navigate global economic disruptions and rising prices caused by international conflicts.