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Trump says Iran allowed detained US citizen to leave country. This is what we know

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 05:21 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 05:23 IST
Trump says Iran allowed detained US citizen to leave country. This is what we know

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Trump announced that Iran has released an American woman wrongfully detained since December 2024, calling it a "gesture of goodwill" amid high tensions between the two nations.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (July 15) that Iran had allowed an American citizen who was "wrongfully detained" in December 2024 to leave the country, describing the move as a "gesture of goodwill" by Tehran.

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In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the woman is now safely outside Iran and in good condition. "Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the 'presidency' of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!" Trump wrote.

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Trump did not identify the woman or provide further details about her detention or release. Iranian authorities have not immediately commented on his claim.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the two countries locked in a broader confrontation over regional security and military activity.

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Despite the strained relationship, the release of detained citizens has at times served as a rare area of engagement between the longtime adversaries.

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There was no immediate confirmation from US officials or Iran on whether the woman's departure was part of a formal agreement or a broader diplomatic understanding.

Also read: ‘We’re going to knock out all their power plants’: Trump warns Iran of bigger strikes if Tehran doesn’t agree for negotiation

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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