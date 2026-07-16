/Trump says Iran allowed detained US citizen to leave country. This is what we know

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (July 15) that Iran had allowed an American citizen who was "wrongfully detained" in December 2024 to leave the country, describing the move as a "gesture of goodwill" by Tehran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the woman is now safely outside Iran and in good condition. "Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the 'presidency' of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!" Trump wrote.

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Trump did not identify the woman or provide further details about her detention or release. Iranian authorities have not immediately commented on his claim.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the two countries locked in a broader confrontation over regional security and military activity.

Despite the strained relationship, the release of detained citizens has at times served as a rare area of engagement between the longtime adversaries.