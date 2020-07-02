Trump says coronavirus will 'sort of just disappear' even as US sets new record for cases

US President Donald Trump has claimed coronavirus would "sort of just disappear" even as America recorded a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In an interview at the White House with Fox Business, the president reiterated the belief he has held on to for much of the year.

"I think we're (going to) be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," he said.

In February, he made a similar statement.

"It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear," he said.

The United States reported its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases with 53,000 on Wednesday -- according to data from Johns Hopkins University, marking the highest single-day total yet as the virus sweeps through Sun Belt states.

Despite this, Trump celebrated a record-breaking rise in nonfarm payrolls in June. The US added 4.8 million jobs last month, according to the Labor Department.

Not only Trump, his deputy also seems to be too optimistic about the current scenario.

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday vowed that the Trump administration would “keep opening up America”.

Pence told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” that the White House would stay with state leaders “every step of the way as they continue to take steps to mitigate the expansion of the coronavirus.”

Pence also said he doesn’t believe “there’s a need for a national mandate” on masks.

Trump had also earlier said he doubted that a national mandate was necessary because “you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance.”

Trump has so far refused to wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A factory that makes medical supplies had to throw out an entire day's inventory because Trump refused to put on a mask during his visit.

But other administration officials, such as health expert Dr Anthony Fauci, have warned that the outbreak will be “very disturbing” if it is not reined in quickly. He said it was entirely possible that America could be seeing 100,000 new cases a day.

