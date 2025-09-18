British broadcaster Channel 4 marks Trump's UK visit airing special 'TRUMP vs THE TRUTH'

Channel 4 on September 17 aired a documentary-style special, titled Trump vs the Truth, debunking over 100 of President Trump's ‘untruths, falsehoods, and distortions'. This is the longest uninterrupted ‘reel of untruths’ ever broadcast on a television. It was broadcast on Wednesday night; the timing of the broadcast will juxtapose with Trump's visit. It will contain some of the hilarious lies like “stopped $50m being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas”, to more serious lies, like sending $300bn to Ukraine in wartime aid.

They showed 100 lies back to back with a fact-checking paragraph next to it.

For example,

LIE - India and Pakistan have been fighting in Kashmir for thousands of years.

FACT CHECK - India and Pakistan have not been fighting in Kashmir for a thousand years; the border between them existed for 78 years. It was created in the 1947 partition.

LIE - We’ve cut drug prices by 1,200, 1,300 and 1,400, 1,500%.

FACT CHECK- A 100 per cent reduction would make prescription drugs free. A 1400 per cent reduction means drug companies have to pay for it.

The show was a direct response to the US President's UK Visit. According to Channel 4's Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, Trump vs the Truth was an attempt to show "how disorientating and dangerous the world becomes when the most powerful man on earth shows little regard for the truth". In addition to the programming, Channel 4 dedicated a night of programming to the theme, with a Trump impersonator delivering false information during continuity. This is Channel 4's latest attempt to go back to disruptive journalism.