Trump Clashes With Australian Journalist Over Business Deals in Office

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 14:36 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 14:36 IST
Donald Trump has accused an Australian journalist of "hurting Australia" after the leader was asked about his business deals while in office.

