Donald Trump, Keir Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership, praise priceless US-UK relations

On Thursday (September 18), US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer officially signed a landmark technology partnership aimed at boosting collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear energy. Describing the deal as "groundbreaking," Starmer emphasised its significance, calling it the largest investment package in British history. The agreement was unveiled during Trump's second state visit to the UK, which has resulted in promises from major US technology companies and financial institutions to invest a total of £150 billion ($205 billion) in the UK over the coming years.

During a meeting with business leaders, US President Donald Trump, seated next to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, underscored the enduring and “unbreakable bond” between the United States and the United Kingdom. “I believe our relationship is unbreakable, no matter what we’re focused on today,” Trump said at the roundtable event, which took place at the Prime Minister's countryside residence.

He also highlighted that in May, the UK became the first nation to secure a trade deal with the US during his second term, calling it a priority because of the strength and depth of the bilateral ties. Prime Minister Starmer spoke to the UK’s global influence, pointing out that while the country may not match the US in sheer economic size, it "punches above its weight" and is a leader in sectors like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, life sciences, and financial services.