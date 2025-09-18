/What is the EB-5 visa and why US Visa Bulletin can be good news for Indians — All you need to know

The US Department of State has released the US visa bulletin for October 2025, revealing major movements of dates for India in the first visa bulletin for the fiscal year 2026, which is set to begin on October 1. The Final Action Date for EB-5 (unreserved) India applications is scheduled to be postponed by nearly 15 months. In addition, other positive movements were also noticed in other EB categories.

The Final Action Date is the cutoff date applied by the US State Department in order to issue or approve a green card/visa. Meanwhile, the US visa bulletin for October 2025 disclosed the cap of family visas for 2026 to be 226,000.

"The fiscal year 2026 limit for family-sponsored preference immigrants determined in accordance with Section 201 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) is 226,000. The worldwide level for annual employment-based preference immigrants is at least 140,000. Section 202 prescribes that the per-country limit for preference immigrants is set at 7% of the total annual family-sponsored and employment-based preference limits, i.e., 25,620. The dependent area limit is set at 2%, or 7,320," the bulletin read.

What is the EB-5 Visa?

The EB-5 visa is an immigrant investor visa program which gives a green card to all investors seeking permanent residency. Under this Visa policy, applicants must invest at least $800,000 in a targeted employment area project or $1,050,000 in other commercial enterprises that create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs for US workers. If the investor can fulfil all these criteria, then they, along with their spouses and unmarried children under 21, can apply for a Green Card, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

This visa became quite popular among Indian applicants seeking a faster way of immigration route, especially as other employment-based categories face long backlogs. The EB-5 programme not only provides a residency pathway but also contributes significantly to economic development and job creation in America.

To stimulate the US economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors, it was created by Congress in 1990. However, Congress created the Immigrant Investor Program in 1992, known as the Regional Centre Program. The program sets aside EB-5 visas for participants who invest in commercial enterprises associated with regional centres approved by USCIS based on proposals for promoting economic growth.