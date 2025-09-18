/Australian pilot carrying 400 lbs SPACE X branded cocaine crashes and dies in Brazil

A 46-year-old Australian pilot crashed into a field of sugar cane in Brazil last Sunday. When the police approached the wreckage of the single-engine plane, they were puzzled. The pilot was dead, and he left behind nearly 400 lbs of cocaine neatly stacked in bricks wrapped around plastic with the official logo of SpaceX.

According to the report by the local news media, Alagoas 24 Horas, the crash took place in Coruripe, on the tropical coast of Brazil. He was identified as Timothy James Clark, an Australian businessman from Melbourne, who worked in the country's mining industry and the aircraft was registered in Zambia.

Why use the SpaceX logo on drugs?

This is not the first time a brand associated with the Tesla CEO has been used on illicit drugs. There had been instances of the Tesla logo being used on MDMA pills. In 2017, a Forbes article highlighted that drug sellers were using brand names like TripAdvisor and Skype for drugs. “The appeal of high-tech companies, who have already paid millions for the best graphic design available, as the image they want to be associated with their product is a natural fit…You may not be able to afford an actual Tesla, but hey, why not have the pill with that logo and you’ll feel just as good?" said Johnboy Davidson, a representative from ecstasy pill testing database Pill Reports, told Forbes

What are the investigators looking at?

Authorities have observed that the flight had extra fuel left in its tank. This could suggest that it was flying from a long distance. But they have yet to understand the origin and destination of the flight. Without it, it's not possible to trace the network or chain of custody.