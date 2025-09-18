/Australian pilot carrying 400 lbs SPACE X branded cocaine crashes and dies in Brazil

A 46-year-old Australian pilot died in a plane crash in Brazil, leaving behind 400 lbs of cocaine branded with the SpaceX logo. Authorities are probing international drug trafficking links, the Zambia-registered aircraft, and the pilot’s role.
A 46-year-old Australian pilot crashed into a field of sugar cane in Brazil last Sunday. When the police approached the wreckage of the single-engine plane, they were puzzled. The pilot was dead, and he left behind nearly 400 lbs of cocaine neatly stacked in bricks wrapped around plastic with the official logo of SpaceX.
According to the report by the local news media, Alagoas 24 Horas, the crash took place in Coruripe, on the tropical coast of Brazil. He was identified as Timothy James Clark, an Australian businessman from Melbourne, who worked in the country's mining industry and the aircraft was registered in Zambia.
This is not the first time a brand associated with the Tesla CEO has been used on illicit drugs. There had been instances of the Tesla logo being used on MDMA pills. In 2017, a Forbes article highlighted that drug sellers were using brand names like TripAdvisor and Skype for drugs. “The appeal of high-tech companies, who have already paid millions for the best graphic design available, as the image they want to be associated with their product is a natural fit…You may not be able to afford an actual Tesla, but hey, why not have the pill with that logo and you’ll feel just as good?" said Johnboy Davidson, a representative from ecstasy pill testing database Pill Reports, told Forbes
Authorities have observed that the flight had extra fuel left in its tank. This could suggest that it was flying from a long distance. But they have yet to understand the origin and destination of the flight. Without it, it's not possible to trace the network or chain of custody.
The case is under investigation with the local administration. The seized cocaine is expected to cost nearly $300,000, according to its street value. This is a large quantity to be a local drop and hints at a larger operation. The authorities are also trying to understand if the pilot was knowingly involved in drug trafficking or was unwittingly transporting it. The flight was registered under Zambia, a country in Africa, which hints at the possibility of illegitimate ownership. The Federal police is looking into the ownership of the craft and how long it has been operational in Brazil. Further Forensic and post-mortem details are awaited to understand the reason for the crash.