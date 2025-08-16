/Netizens debunk Tesla owner Elon Musk's 40-year-old Keneyan LOVE CHILD claims

A 40-year-old Kenyan Man posted a photo online claiming he was the firstborn son of the Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The picture posted by the man named Nyakundi Kibiru showed striking similarities in facial features with the billionaire. Notably, Elon Musk has 14 other kids who are supposed to be, and his family continues to grow. According to the claims by the men, Elon Musk met his mother when he was 20 years old in a hotel in the Masai Mara in the early 1990s. The man pushed for a DNA test to prove his claim.

But netizens weighed in, "Interesting! Looks can be deceiving, though."

"He really looks just like him,"

“Spitting image.”

Soon, people started to claim that this could be an AI-generated image. The story first surfaced on an account called African Hub, which suspiciously declined to provide the man’s name, any verifiable identification, or additional photographs. Then people started to spot red flags. The first red flag was that Elon Musk is 54 years old, while the Kenyan man claims to be 40 years old. Musk would have been just 14 at the time of his birth, not 20 as the post claimed. This glaring age discrepancy was the first sign that the story didn’t hold up. The second red flag was that there was no detail other than the name and post, and no other post has surfaced.

"This is AI, look at the top button on the guy's shirt," one person pointed out. "There is no hole for the button."

The third red flag is that the story simply isn’t new. Same images and headlines first surfaced on Russian websites in March 2024.

“This is AI, dummy. This appeared during the trend of Black versions of famous white celebrities,” said another person.