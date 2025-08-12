/Cocaine, ketamine, xanax, valium found in shrimps tested in England's waterways

Two British Universities, King’s College London and the University of Suffolk, found traces of cocaine, ketamine, xanax, valium, as well as banned pesticides in all samples of freshwater shrimps from England's Waterways. The study was not related to illicit drugs and medicines; it was supposed to study how consumer products were polluting the rivers, freshwaters, and natural environments, and finding such drugs was shocking.

“Such regular occurrence of illicit drugs in wildlife was surprising,” said Dr Leon Barron of King’s College. The study collected samples from five catchment areas and 15 various sites across Suffolk County. The observers found Cocaine in every single shrimp in trace amounts, but ketamine, xanax, valium, as well as banned pesticides were found in some.

“Although concentrations were low, we were able to identify compounds that might be of concern to the environment and crucially, which might pose a risk to wildlife,” said Thomas Miller study's lead author.

The presence of banned pesticides has concerned researchers. Their source remains unknown. Professor Nic Bury of the University of Suffolk is pondering how big an issue it is.

“Environmental health has attracted much attention from the public due to challenges associated with climate change and microplastic pollution,” said Nick, “However, the impact of 'invisible' chemical pollution (such as drugs) on wildlife health needs more focus in the UK.”