/'LOL': Elon Musk shares drug test report after Trump's 'big-time drug addict' claim, but it doesn't prove his innocence - Here's why

Elon Musk has released the results of a drug test following claims that he had been using illegal substances during his involvement in Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Last month, The New York Times published a report alleging that Musk, who was described as Trump’s biggest financial backer, had taken drugs such as ketamine, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms. The report cited unnamed sources familiar with his behaviour.

On Tuesday, Musk posted what he claimed were lab results on X, with a caption ‘LOL’. The test was conducted on 11 June by “Fastest Labs of South Austin” in Texas.

According to the lab report, Musk tested negative for a range of substances, including amphetamines, MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine, ketamine, marijuana, and fentanyl.

The lab results Musk shared only show the outcome of a urine test. Experts note that urine tests are limited in scope, they can only detect drugs used in the past few days.

In comparison, hair follicle tests can detect drug use over a longer period, often up to 90 days, while blood and saliva tests have different detection windows.

This means that Musk’s test results do not necessarily disprove allegations of past drug use, particularly claims of drug-taking earlier in 2024.

Musk denies chronic drug use allegations

Responding to the original allegations, Musk stated, “I tried prescription ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.” He also accused the New York Times of “lying.”

The newspaper’s report alleged that Musk kept various pills in a daily medication box and described his ketamine use as “chronic”, even claiming it caused bladder issues.

Musk–Trump tensions deepen over drug claims

The timing of the drug allegations coincided with Musk’s departure from the White House, following a 130-day stint as “DOGE leader."

Soon after, Musk and Trump began clashing publicly, with Musk criticising Trump’s legislative efforts and accusing him of being linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk wrote on X, “Trump is in the Epstein files… the real reason they haven’t been released.” Trump denied the accusation.

In private, Trump reportedly called Musk a “Big-Time drug addict”, according to a Washington Post report. However, when asked by reporters whether he had seen Musk take drugs, Trump replied, “I don’t think so. I hope not. I wish him well.”

A few days later, Musk appeared to soften his tone. He wrote, “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”