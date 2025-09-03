/Elon Musk's trans daughter says, she is broke, lives with 3 friends and doesn't want to be 'super rich'

Billionaire Elon Musk's firstborn daughter Vivian Wilson has admitted that she is broke after publicly cutting ties. She said she lives with three roommates in Los Angeles because it's cheaper. In an interview with The Cut, she said that she wants to go back to college in the fall to study foreign languages.

“My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one (Musk)… is unimaginable degrees of wealthy…I don’t have a desire to be superrich,” said Vivian.

She said that she can afford food and in much better condition than many of her age in Los Angeles. Vivian reportedly fell out with her father and publicly called him a ‘pathetic man-child’. Musk who was not accepting of her gender fluidity, has said she was killed by the woke mind virus’