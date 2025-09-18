A massive 12-foot golden statue of US President Donald Trump clutching a Bitcoin has been erected outside the Capitol, sparking both attention and debate. Trump's statue unveiling coincided with the announcement of the Federal Reserve a 25-basis-point interest rate cut.

Who is behind the Donald Trump Bitcoin statue?

Local ABC affiliate WJLA reported that the installation was funded by cryptocurrency investors. "Organisers said the piece is intended to provoke debate about the future of digital currency, monetary policy, and the federal government’s role in financial markets," as per the reports.

The group behind the project described the statue as a tribute to Trump’s vocal support for cryptocurrencies. Several images and videos of the statue quickly circulated on social media, with many praising it as a symbol of the former president’s pro-crypto stance.

Hichem Zaghdoudi, a representative of the group, stated, “This installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation.” “As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.”

The development unfolded in line with the Federal Reserve announcement of its significant interest rate cut by a quarter-point, marking the first time cut since December 2024. This rate cut will curtail the short-term rate to up to 4.1 per cent from 4.3 per cent. Additionally, the central bank has announced two more rate cuts by this year, but just once in 2026, which may disappoint Wall Street.