Is India fueling 'global drug' trade? Trump lists India, Pakistan among 23 ‘major drug-producing' nations

US President Donald Trump has listed India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Burma and China among 23 nations identified as "major drug transit or major illicit drug producing" countries. In a Presidential Determination submitted to Congress, Trump warned that these countries, by producing or enabling the movement of illegal narcotics and precursor chemicals, posed a threat to the safety of the US and its citizens.

The list of all 23 countries includes Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Burma, China, Belize, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, India, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

The White House explained that the "Major’s List" flags those countries that serve as key sources or transit points for drugs entering the US. The State Department noted that the designation applies not only to producers but also to nations used as trafficking routes.

Five countries, Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia and Venezuela, were further criticised for "failing demonstrably" to make significant efforts to combat narcotics production and trafficking, according to a report in Indian Today.

Geographic and economic conditions make drug production possible

The US State Department pointed out that geographic and economic conditions make drug production or transit possible, and inclusion on the list does not necessarily represent a lack of cooperation by governments. "The listing is based on the combination of geographic, commercial, and economic factors that allow drugs or precursor chemicals to be transited or produced, even if a government has engaged in robust and diligent narcotics control and law enforcement measures," the statement said.