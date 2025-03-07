US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 7) stressed that South Africa is being "terrible" to farmers in their country, adding that South African farmers are invited into the US.

Advertisment

Trump in a bold statement on Truth Social, announced to stop all federal funding to South Africa, stressing that they are "confiscating their land and farms and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT".

"South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country," he posted.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Alarming': Trump wanted 'original' US Declaration of Independence as Oval Office decoration. What is it?

"A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding," Trump added.

Advertisment

Farmers with their family to get citizenship

The US president said that any farmer, who is willing to come to the US with their family, will be invited to the US "with a rapid pathway to Citizenship."

"This process will begin immediately!," he stressed.

Also read: Donald Trump, who once said 'grab em by p**sy', is in Nobel Peace race with feminist icon Gisele Pelicot

US President Trump has been raising concerns to protect South Africa's White farmers. This comes as South Africa has a contentious law that allows their government to expropriate land – without compensation in some cases.

This has triggered aid cuts by the US and outbursts from Trump.

Notably, South Africa is the largest beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA), a US trade agreement that provides preferential duty-free access to US markets for eligible Sub-Saharan African nations.

Moreover, some of the US lawmakers want those benefits withdrawn during AGOA's review this year.

Also read: Trump calls Sunita Williams 'woman with wild hair', hopes she and Butch Wilmore 'love each other'

'No starlink because...'

Trump's closest ally and billionaire Elon Musk on Friday took to X and claimed that Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa because he is "not black".

Musk's post was in response to another post that cited South African businessman and right-wing political campaigner Rob Hersov who told a podcast that South Africa was "on the edge of a socialist abyss."

Also read: 'Greatest era in US history': Trump shares cinematic compilation of his 45 days in office

(With inputs from agencies)