US President Donald Trump, a controversial figure known for his problematic and often misogynistic comments, may be in the Nobel Peace Prize race alongside French feminist hero Gisele Pelicot. This year's nomination list has 338 names, including Pope Francis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Baloch Leader Dr Mahrang Baloch and Teacher Li.

Who nominated Trump, and why is the nomination controversial?

Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize comes on the heels of the Israel-Hamas truce deal, in which the Republican played a part. On X, US Congressman Darrell Issa publicly announced that he has nominated Trump, and said that "no one deserves it more". While Issa's nomination was submitted after the deadline, in November 2024, Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksandr Merezhko also nominated Trump.

"It is my belief that Trump has made considerable contributions to world peace, and that he can make more in the future," Merezhko, an MP from Zelensky's Servant of the People party and chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, wrote in his letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee at the time.

The Republican US president, who once made the problematic statement "grab em' by the p***y" is in the race with Gisele Pelicot.

Who is Gisele pelicot?

In 2024, Gisèle Pelicot became a hero and feminist icon for women everywhere. The 72-year-old French woman was at the centre of a mass rape trial in France. The horrific case had Gisele's ex-husband Dominique Pelicot as the perpetrator.

Waiving off her default right to anonymity, Gisele asked for the trial to be open to the public to raise awareness of sexual violence against women and drug-induced rape.

For almost a decade starting in 2011, Dominique drugged his wife and recruited dozens of men online to have sex with her while unconscious. On December 19, 2024, Dominique was handed the maximum term of 20 years in jail. Alongside him, 50 other men accused of raping Gisele were also convicted and handed terms of between three and 15 years.

Other notable names in Nobel Peace Prize nominations:

Dr Mahrang Baloch

Dr Mahrang Baloch is a human rights defender based in Balochistan, and a leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). She is known for campaigning against unlawful enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by the Pakistani authorities in the Balochistan Province.

Teacher Li

Li Ying, fondly known as 'Teacher Li', is another nominee, suggests reports. Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) and freedom of expression advocate Li Ying has been nominated for CFU and his unwavering commitment to justice, human rights, and the protection of the Uyghur people against genocide and repression.

By convention, the Nobel Foundation keeps nominees' identities confidential for 50 years. However, those making the nominations can choose to disclose them.

(With inputs from agencies)